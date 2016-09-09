Home / News / Photographer’s works featured in Cobden exhibit

Photographer’s works featured in Cobden exhibit

Fri, 09/09/2016 - 9:42am admin

An exhibit featuring the award-winning fine art photography of Tom Bell of Makanda is on display through Oct. 1 at the Luna Gallery at the Yellow Moon Cafe in downtown Cobden.

Bell recently retired after more than 30 years as a college administrator at John A. Logan College in Carterville and now devotes more time to his photography.

Photographs shown in the Yellow Moon Cafe’s Luna Gallery are a mix of scenes which Bell has encountered during recent travels. 

The gallery is open from Wednesday through Saturday. The Yellow Moon Cafe is located at 110 N. Front St.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here