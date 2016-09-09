Photographer’s works featured in Cobden exhibit

An exhibit featuring the award-winning fine art photography of Tom Bell of Makanda is on display through Oct. 1 at the Luna Gallery at the Yellow Moon Cafe in downtown Cobden.

Bell recently retired after more than 30 years as a college administrator at John A. Logan College in Carterville and now devotes more time to his photography.

Photographs shown in the Yellow Moon Cafe’s Luna Gallery are a mix of scenes which Bell has encountered during recent travels.

The gallery is open from Wednesday through Saturday. The Yellow Moon Cafe is located at 110 N. Front St.