Pickleball tournament set at Anna City Park

A pickleball tournament is scheduled Sept. 25-27 at the Anna City Park.

The Anna Pickleball Group will be hosting the Southern Illinois Open tournament.

The tournament will be played on the new pickleball courts at the Anna City Park.

Proceeds from the tournament will be given to Hadley’s Haven to help with the organization’s fund-raising campaign.

The campaign is working to raise funds to develop an all-inclusive playground at the Anna City Park.

The Anna Pickleball Group reports that players from five states have signed up to play and will participate at various skill levels.

Friday, Sept. 25, 3.0 players will compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26, is scheduled to feature 3.5 players in the same divisions. Play is set to start at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday is scheduled to feature players from 4.0 and 4.5 levels, with competition starting at 10 a.m.

All together, 75 players are scheduled to participate in the tournament.

Sinisi’s on Main in Anna plans to have its food truck available on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers noted that the public is invited to come and watch some of the best pickleball players in the area as they compete.