Pilot Fever Basketball Showcase set in Cairo

A Cairo alumni Pilot Fever Basketball Showcase is planned Sunday, Sept. 2. Tip off is set for 2:30 p.m. at Cairo High School.

Club Elite 1 Inc. is teaming up with Cairo High School athletics to host the Labor Day weekend event.

Organizers said the showcase will feature players from the rich history of Cairo basketball.

Several alumni are scheduled to compete, including former NBA player Tyrone Nesby, Illinois Hall of Famer Michael Ayers and many others.

Illinois Hall of Fame coaches Billy Chumbler and Larry Baldwin are scheduled to be on hand, as are other alumni guests.

Tickets for the event are $3 for students and $5 for adults.

The showcase also will feature the Guetterman Motors 3-Point Showdown, with a $25 prize.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Cairo High School basketball (going toward purchase of shoes for the athletes), a scholarship for the Cairo School District and future activities in the community.

The Cairo Booster Club plans to have concessions.

Organizers noted that the showcase is made possible through sponsors, including First American State Bank in Cairo, Twin Rivers Bar and Gaming in Cairo, Hunny’s Bar in Olive Branch, Spirit House 1 and 2 in Cairo, Illinois American Water Company and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department/Tim Brown, sheriff.