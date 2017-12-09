Pinta, Nina replicas set to dock in Cape

Replicas of the Pinta and Nina, two of the ships used by Christopher Columbus, are scheduled to be at the Mississippi River front in Cape Girardeau in late September and early October.

On Friday, Sept. 29, replicas of the Pinta and Nina, are scheduled to open for tours in Cape Girardeau.

The ships will be available for tours by the public from Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.

The ships will be docked at Riverfront Park until their departure early Tuesday morning, Oct. 3.

The caravel ship Nina was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.”

In 2005, the Pinta, also a caravel, was launched in Brazil and was the first ship to sight land in the New World. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the 15th century.

Both ships tour together as a new and enhanced “sailing museum” for the purpose of educating the public and school children about the caravel, which was a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers on their journeys of discovery.

While the Pinta and Nina are in port, the general public is invited to visit the ships for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour.

Admission charges are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for students ages 5-16.

Children 4 and under are free.

The ships are scheduled to be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no reservations are necessary.

Teachers or organizations who want to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member can set up their tour at www.ninapinta.org.

The docking of the Pinta and Nina coincides with the second annual Cape Girardeau Heritage Days, as well as the Missouri Conservation Department’s Day on the River on Sept. 30.