Pinta, Nina sailing museums visit

Many people came to see and visit replicas of the Pinta and Nina during a recent visit to Cape Girardeau. The Pinta and Nina were two of the three ships used by Christopher Columbus during his journey to the New World in 1492. The two ships tour together as a new and enhanced “sailing museum” for the purpose of educating the public and school children on the “caravel,” a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers to discover the world.

The sailing museums were docked along the Mississippi River front through Sunday, Oct. 8. The docking of the Pinta and Nina coincided with the second annual Cape Girardeau Heritage Days, as well as a Missouri Conservation Department Day on the River event on Sept. 30. Among those who visited on Saturday, Sept. 30, were a group of teacher Darrel Dexter’s history students from Egyptian High School at Tamms. The group gathered for a picture along the river front.