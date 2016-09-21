Plane Pull to benefit Special Olympics

The Southern Illinois Plane Pull will take place this Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Southern Illinois Airport. The challenge is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The teams will face off with Southern Illinois University Aviation’s 737 at the airport in Murphysboro for the benefit of Special Olympics Illinois.

The Southern Illinois Run Plane Pull includes teams from law enforcement agencies, fire departments, private companies, high schools, colleges, fraternal groups and teams of friends and family.

The registered teams will come from Carbondale, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia, Carterville, Shiloh, Pontiac, Vienna and Scott Air Force Base.