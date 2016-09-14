Planning underway for Big Brother/Big Sister program in Pulaski County

Plans are underway to establish a Big Brother/Big Sister program in Pulaski County.

The plans were announced by Richard Grigsby, president of the Alexander-Pulaski County Chapter of the NAACP and Jim Flummer, Pulaski County state's attorney.

An organizational meeting for representatives of all organizations interesed in joining the effort is planned at city hall in Mounds on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11:30 a.m.

Individuals interested in serving as Big Brothers or Big Sisters once the program is implemented are invited to attend.