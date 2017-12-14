Plans to reestablish foundation discussed

Plans are underway to reestablish the Shawnee Community College Foundation. Shawnee Community College near Ullin hosted an inaugural meeting on Dec. 1 to begin the process for the re-establishment of the foundation. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation which was established for the purpose of supporting student academics and promoting programs within the Shawnee Community College District by raising money for projects not funded by local, state and federal resources.

A number of local community leaders were in attendance at the Dec. 1 meeting. Those who attended the meeting discussed matters related to the foundation and worked to outline the objectives and goals of the organization. The college said those in attendance have pledged their support by committing to serve as members of a newly established board.

Those who attended the meeting included, in the first row, from left, Melanie Lasley, Anna-Jonesboro National Bank; Dr. Peggy Bradford, Shawnee Community College president; Sherrie Crabb, executive director of the Family Counseling Center Inc.; and Brandy Woods, Shawnee Community College director of business services. In the second row are Jody Johnson, University of Illinois Extension county director; Ed Smith, community business leader; Buddy Walls, community leader, Larry Houston, retired principal, Egyptian High School at Tamms; Joe Griggs, Alexander County Board vice chairman; Patrick Windhorst, Massac County state’s attorney; and Landon Sommer, Century School District superintendent.

More information about the Shawnee Community College Foundation is available by calling 618-634-3200 or visiting www.shawneecc.edu. Shawnee Community College photo.