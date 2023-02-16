Playground project discussed at Anna City Council meeting

An update about plans for a new playground project was shared at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, at Anna City Hall.

Work is progressing on development of the Hadley’s Haven all-inclusive playground at the park.

The new playground will be located across the street from one which currently exists at the park.

The city is looking at future use for the equipment which is currently located at the playground.

Future use of the current playground site also is being considered. One suggestion is the development of a parking area.

During the annual Union County Fair, the site of where the new playground will be located is used for parking. The fair is held each August at the Anna City Park.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

Lt. Jessica Roberts from the Anna Fire and Rescue Department reported on the department’s activities for December 2022 and January. Roberts shared the following statistics:

January: Two structure fires. One electricial fire. One lift assist. Two grass/field fires. Two auto alarms. One landing zone. One spontaneous combustion fire. One gas odor. One auto accident. Seven hours of training.

December 2022: Five automatic alarms. Two good intent calls. One electrical fire. Two auto accidents. Two lift assists. Two gas leaks. Two mutual aid calls. One structure fire. One car fire. Four hours of training.

The city council approved a motion to give the city administrator the authority to proceed with action related the city’s investments. Mayor Steve Hartline said that any action which is taken needs to be based on what is best for the city.

The matter has been discussed at previous council meetings. Representatives of two local banks had previously attended a meeting and asked that the council continue to invest its funds locally.

Discussion has focused on the possible move of investments which would allow the city to earn a better interest rate.

The council authorized allocation of up to $67,000 for public works capital equipment, including a used track hoe and a pump.

The council authorized allocation of up to $37,000 for police department capital equipment. The funds will be used for the purchase of 10 tasers. The police department currently has tasers which cannot be upgraded.