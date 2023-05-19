Poetry reading scheduled

Home / Home

Fri, 05/19/2023

A poetry reading is planned Sunday afternoon, May 21, at the Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center.

“Random Reflection, A Reading of Steve Falcone’s Poems by Steve Falcone and Lee Hackney,” is set for 2 p.m. at the arts center. The center is located in the 100 block of W. Davie St. in Anna.

“The performance is dedicated to Virginia and Pete Housman, as is the book we’ll read from,” Falcone said in a news release.

“Random Reflection” is Falcone’s second book of poems arising from the pandemic. 

The poetry reading is free, but organizers said that a donation would be appreciated. Refreshments will be served after the readings.

