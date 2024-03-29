Poetry workshop scheduled

Junior high school and homeschooled students are invited to attend free poetry workshop sessions which are scheduled at Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center. The arts center is located at 117 W. Davie St. in Anna.

The theme for the workshop is “Who I Am and Who I’m Yet To Be.” Tom Caldwell, a retired English professor, is scheduled to lead the workshop.

The first session is set for 6 p.m. on April 2 and will be a review of poetry, its purpose and its components.

The workshop’s second session is set for 6 p.m. on April 9. Caldwell will guide participants in composing a poem of their own.

The third session is scheduled at 6 p.m. on April 16. Each participant will have an opportunity to share her or his original compositions. Families, friends and the community are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

To register, or for more information, call Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109, email vabchlee@gmail.com or just come to the opening session.