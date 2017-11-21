Police department receives plaque

The Ullin Police Department entered the Veterans Day parade which was held on Nov. 11 in Anna. The parade was sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna. The VFW post awarded the Ullin Police Department with a first place plaque for its entry in the parade. The Hummer was donated to the Ullin Police Department by LESO (Law Enforcement Support Office). The Hummer was dismantled and painted by Officer Daric Smith of the Ullin Police Department. The decals were designed and installed by ARTFX Signs and Graphics of Ullin. Pictured are Chief John Bosecker and Officer Alan Reagan. Photo provided.