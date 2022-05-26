Police donate protective gear to Ukraine

The Illinois State Police have announced the donation of more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment, including body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainian citizens enduring the Russian invasion.

By U.S. standards, the equipment can no longer be used by the Illinois State Police or any other law enforcement agency within Illinois.

Most body armor in the United States has a standard five-year life span.

However, the state police noted, the equipment will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers and others in the Ukraine.

The surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to the Ukraine.

The state police coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of State to transport the equipment as well as ensure compliance with all federal and state laws and regulations.