Police incident in Metropolis

The Illinois State Police have reported that the Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Massac County Sheriff’s Department are currently involved in a stand-off in Metropolis. The subject is wanted on warrant for drug charges and possession of weapons by a convicted felon.

No one is injured at this time but the suspect is believed to be armed in a house on Lindsey Street in Metropolis. Illinois State Police negotiators are attempting to talk to the subject to negotiate a peaceful resolution.