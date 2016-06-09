Home / News / Police incident in Metropolis

Police incident in Metropolis

Tue, 09/06/2016 - 2:13pm admin

The Illinois State Police have reported that the Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Massac County Sheriff’s Department are currently involved in a stand-off in Metropolis. The subject is wanted on warrant for drug charges and possession of weapons by a convicted felon.  

No one is injured at this time but the suspect is believed to be armed in a house on Lindsey Street in Metropolis. Illinois State Police negotiators are attempting to talk to the subject to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here