Police looking for Walmart theft subject

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a subject who is suspected in committing a theft at the Anna Walmart.

On Sept. 25, video surveillance showed a male subject running from an emergency exit from the rear of the store, carrying merchandise which was not paid for.

The items taken were two computers and a video security system. Walmart reported a $997 loss.

The male subject parked in an adjacent parking lot, then walked onto Walmart property, so a license plate was not acquired. Video surveillance was able to capture an image of a small gray passenger car.

If anyone knows this person, they are asked to contact the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571, extension 1503.