Police search for man who allegedly stole Walmart property

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a male subject involved in a theft investigation.

Anna Walmart reported a male subject exiting the store with three merchandise scanning devices, which are used for managing inventory. The male subject concealed the property inside his shorts and was in and out of the store in 5 minutes.

The items were not retail merchandise, but property of Walmart. Two of the scanners were valued at $787 per unit and the other at $964. The total value of Walmart property taken was over $2,500. The male subject got into a silver mid-sized sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion. A license plate was not obtained.

If anyone knows this person, and would like to offer assistance, call 618-833-8571, ext 1503.