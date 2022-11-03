Home / Home

Police veteran and crime author scheduled to speak at Shawnee College

Fri, 03/11/2022 - 4:34pm admin

Shawnee Community College will host a speaking engagement with law enforcement veteran and true crime author Timothy Richards.

The event is scheduled to take place on SCC’s main campus in Ullin on Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

Mr. Richards is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has spent 35 years as a police officer in St. Louis. 

He has also authored eight books, specializing in fictional crime novels as well as true crime stories, including autobiographical accounts of his career on the beat in St. Louis.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
9 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here