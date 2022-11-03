Police veteran and crime author scheduled to speak at Shawnee College

Shawnee Community College will host a speaking engagement with law enforcement veteran and true crime author Timothy Richards.

The event is scheduled to take place on SCC’s main campus in Ullin on Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

Mr. Richards is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and has spent 35 years as a police officer in St. Louis.

He has also authored eight books, specializing in fictional crime novels as well as true crime stories, including autobiographical accounts of his career on the beat in St. Louis.

The event is free and open to the public.