Polling places set for Tuesday’s voting

Polling places have been set for the Tuesday, April 4, elections in Union County.

Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff noted that polls are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The polling places, by precinct, follow:

Anna 1 and 2: Main Street Center, 400 S. Main St., Anna.

Anna 3 and 4: Anna City Hall community room, 103 Market St., Anna.

Anna 5 and 6: Nazarene Church, 100 Kirk St., Anna.

Anna 7: Jo-Co Pools, 1009 Enterprise Dr., Anna.

Jonesboro 1 and 2: First Baptist Church, 201 W. Walnut St., Jonesboro.

Jonesboro 3: Jonesboro Fire Station, 102 W. Market St., Jonesboro.

Cobden 1 and 2: First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St., Cobden.

Dongola 1 and 2: Community center, 105 Oak St., Dongola.

Alto Pass: New Alto Pass civic center, 19 Elm St., Alto Pass.

Mill Creek: Mill Creek Baptist Church, 8525 State Route 127S, Mill Creek.

Balcom: Big Creek Baptist Church, 485 Big Creek Church Rd. near Anna.

Lick Creek: Lick Creek School, 7355 Lick Creek Rd.

Stokes: Camp Ground Church, 50 Tunnel Ln., east of Anna.

Union: Wolf Lake Community Center, 4720 State Route 3N, Wolf Lake.