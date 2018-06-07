Pop Up Movie Nights set at Cape Girardeau park

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and Foundation are planning to sponsor Pop Up Movie Nights.

The free events are planned every Friday during July.

Everyone is invited to bring their blankets, lawn chairs and coolers and to find a place on the grass to see the show.

The events are scheduled to take place at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park.

Free themed activities will be offered for kids and families, and there will be food trucks available at an additional cost.

Activities for all ages are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. each Friday at the park. The featured movies will start at 9 p.m.

The theme for the movies is “family friendly musicals.”

The schedule of movies include “Sing” on July 6, “Grease” on July 13, “Moana” on July 20 and “Beauty and the Beast (2017)” on July 27.

More information can be found on both the Arts Council and Cape Parks and Recreation social media pages and websites.

To learn more, visit CapeArts.org/PopUpMovieNight.aspx or CityofCape.org/MovieInthePark for detailed information.