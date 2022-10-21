Home / Home

Pope County genealogy event planned

Fri, 10/21/2022 - 5:48pm admin

Local history and genealogy will be featured at a presentation which is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Pope County Historical Society Museum in Golconda.

Rick Allen, a Pope County native and professional genealogist, plans to discuss his publication titled “Pope Co. Death Records, 1877-1915, With Annotations.”  

Allen operates “Backstory Bloodhound,” which is a genealogy and research consulting business in Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri.

He transcribed the records from the death register and carefully compared the information with the actual death certificates on file in the county clerk’s office.

At the meeting, Allen will share facts he uncovered during his research process.

