Popular Fish U camp planned this summer

After a five-year hiatus, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s popular youth Fish U camp is back for summer 2018.

The week-long camp, scheduled Aug. 6-10, is for young people ages 12-18. It was previously held in 2011 and 2013 and drew many participants.

SIU faculty, staff and graduate students will lead the camp and each day features a different theme. Planned activities and events include:

Electro-fishing (boat and backpack). Seining and river lessons.

Touring a local fish hatchery. Getting acquainted with experts from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Making freshwater and fly-fishing lures. A canoe trip and boat/water safety instruction.

Learning to identify aquatic entomology. Sessions focusing on watershed, limnology and aquaculture.

Fish identification and dissection. Creating fish prints.

Studying aquatic nutrition. Swimming, hiking and zip lining.

Meeting members of the American Fisheries Society and the Saluki Bassers Team from the university. Touring the SIU campus, wet lab and ponds.

The week wraps up with a friendly fishing tournament and fish fry.

Families are welcome to attend the last day of the camp, when there will be hands-on activities and fishing for younger children.

Participants can attend the camp on an overnight basis and take part in additional evening activities.

The cost is $325 and the price includes all lodging, meals and activities, as well as a t-shirt.

There is also a day camp option, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a $185 registration covers all activities, lunch, snacks and a T-shirt.

The camp will take place at SIU’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center, which is located about 8 miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

The 3,100-acre experiential learning facility is located along the shores of Little Grassy Lake and features ample learning locations indoors and outdoors.

The deadline to sign up is July 23, but spots fill fast, so organizers said that early registration is recommended.

The registration form can be found on the Fish U 2018 Facebook page or online at https://ton.siu.edu/FishUBrochureNC.pdf.

The form can be printed and completed and then sent, along with the registration fee, to the address on the form.

For additional information, contact Candie Glover, program manager, at cglover@siu.edu.