Poshard Foundation awards 30 grants totaling $100,000

As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children awarded grants for $100,000 Monday, April 30, in the board conference room at John A. Logan College, in Carterville.

“The theme for April 2018 Child Abuse Month is ‘Everyone has a role to play,’” said Jo Poshard, who operates the foundation with her husband, Glenn, and a group of volunteers.

“Child abuse is above the state average in 20 of our Southern Illinois counties. We need to build awareness in our communities and recognize that getting involved can change a child’s life forever.”

A total of 30 grants were given to Southern Illinois agencies to be used specifically for services directly dealing with the abused, abandoned and neglected children in the region.

Organizations which received grants included:

Baptist Children’s Home, Carmi; Boys & Girls Club of Carbondale; Cairo Women’s Shelter; Caritas Family Solutions, Carterville; Caritas Family Solutions, Mt. Vernon.

CASA of Franklin County; CASA of Jefferson County; CASA of Saline County; CASA of Williamson County; Centerstone; Children’s Home and Aid, Herrin.

Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Anna; Department of Child and Family Services, Southern Region; Family Counseling Center, Golconda.

Franklin-Williamson County Child Advocacy Center; Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health, Carterville; Hoyleton Ministries, Hoyleton.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Marion; Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Services, Marion; Mentors4Kids, Harrisburg.

Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center, Pinckneyville; Pregnancy Matters, Carbondale; Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless.

Spero Family Services, Mt. Vernon; The Amy Center, Mt. Vernon; The Guardian Center, Carmi; The Night’s Shield Children’s Crisis Shelter, West Frankfort.

The Women’s Center, Carbondale; Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Anna; and Williamson County Family Crisis Center, Herrin.

The Poshards believe every child deserves a safe person, a safe place and a safe community.

Unfortunately, said Jo, that is not the reality for many children in Southern Illinois.

The abused, neglected and abandoned ones are those the Poshard Foundation seeks to help.

Whether it is by providing counseling, cribs, therapeutic camps, supplies for college-bound foster children or training for the prevention of violence against children, the foundation strives to make a difference in young lives.

For more information contact The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children at 618-985-2828, extension 8564, or email joposhard@jalc.edu.