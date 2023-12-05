Poshard Foundation awards grant funds

As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, which was observed in April, Jo Poshard, director of The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, planned to announce grants for over $100,000 at a press conference held Thursday afternoon, April 27, at John A. Logan College in Carterville.

Agency representatives were scheduled to be in attendance for the announcement.

A total of 29 grants were to have been given to Southern Illinois agencies to be used specifically for services directly dealing with abused, abandoned and neglected children in our region.

Some of the organizations which were scheduled to receive grants included:

Arrowleaf, Vienna. Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois. Cairo Women’s Shelter Inc. Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Anna.Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Anna.

“April is state and national Child Abuse Prevention Month. Our Foundation distributes these grants in April to draw attention to the plight of abused children in Southern Illinois and to remind the public that child abuse exists twelve months a year…not only in April. We must be vigilant year-round,” Jo Poshard said in a news release.

“It has been our mission for twenty-four years to help the abandoned, neglected and abused children of Southern Illinois to overcome their abuse and return to a more normal childhood through counseling, medical intervention, food security and recreational activities. These grants, administered by our committed social service workers, serve that purpose,” Glenn Poshard stated.

Glenn and Jo Poshard are co-founders of the Poshard Foundation. They believe every child deserves a safe person, a safe place and a safe community.

Unfortunately, they said, that is not the reality for many children in Southern Illinois.

Abused, neglected and abandoned children are those the Poshard Foundation seeks to help.

Whether it is by providing counseling, cribs, therapeutic camps, supplies for college-bound foster children or training for the prevention of violence against children, the foundation strives to make a difference in young lives.