Poshard Foundation distributes $100,000 to area food pantries

The Poshard Foundation has announced $100,000 in donations to Southern Illinois food pantries.

In announcing the donation, the foundation noted in a news release that this is one of the most difficult times of the year for area food pantries.

The goodwill of Christmas and New Year’s giving has significantly decreased, and the pantries struggle to get nutritious food which hungry children need.

“With this $100,000 distribution to 50 food pantries, we will have given out nearly $300,000 over the past two years to help feed the children,” the foundation’s Jo Poshard said.

“In working with vulnerable children over the past twenty-three years, we know that nutritious food is part of the healing process.

“The only requirement we ask of food pantries is that they make every effort to purchase food with the highest nutritional value for the children.”

“In another month or so, we will be giving our spring grants to social service agencies that are working to heal the emotional and psychological damage inflicted on many Southern Illinois children, but our first step is to help heal the hunger,” Glenn Poshard said.

“A several thousand dollar grant to a local pantry may not sound like much, but often the pantry can use that money to leverage greater purchasing power with federal food banks and other organizations with whom they work,” Jo Poshard added.

Area food pantries receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation include:

Arrowleaf Client Choice Food Pantry, Cairo. Ava-Trico Area Food Pantry. Benton/West City Ministerial Alliance.

Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries, Mounds. Blessings in a Backpack, Goreville. Cambria Food Pantry. Carterville United Pantry.

Centralia Community Benevolent Association. Chester Area Christian Food Pantry. Christian Community Compassion Center, Harrisburg

City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank. COPE/Christian Outreach Program Emergency Food Pantry, Metropolis. Crosswalk Community Action Agency, West Frankfort.

Daystar Community Program, Cairo. Du Quoin Food Pantry. Emmanuel Temple Ministries, Metropolis. Faith Liberty Mission Church Food Pantry, Du Quoin.

Friends of Jesus Food Pantry, Equality. Gallatin County Food Pantry, Shawneetown. God’s Pantry/Caledonia Community Church, Olmsted. Good Samaritan Ministries, Carbondale.

Grand Tower Food Pantry. Greater Galatia Food Pantry. Hope’s Entourage, Inc., Mt. Vernon. Hands of Hope, McLeansboro.

Harvest Deliverance Food Pantry, Harrisburg. Herrin Community Pantry. Herrin House of Hope. JC Manna Mission, Johnston City.

Jesus es el Senor UMC/Joe’s Mall Food Pantry, Cobden. Least of the Brethren Ministry, Pinckneyville. Loaves and Fishes at Anna United Methodist Church.

Marion Ministerial Alliance. Ministry of the Broken-Hearted Food Pantry, Christopher. Mobile Food Market, Colp.

Murphysboro Food Pantry. Inc. Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry, Mt. Vernon. Roads Church Pantry, Norris City.

St. Kateri Snackpack Program, Ridgway. Salem Lutheran Church, Jonesboro. Sesser Valier Area Lifeline. Shawnee Development Council Inc., Karnak

Sparta Food Pantry. The Promise, Marion. Thebes Food Pantry. Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry. Victory Dream Center, Carbondale.

Vienna First Baptist Church. We Love White County, Carmi. Whiteash Foodbank, Marion.