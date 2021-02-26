Poshard Foundation distributes $100,000 to food pantries

The Poshard Foundation has continued its philanthropic efforts to help the children of Southern Illinois with the awarding of more than $100,000 in grants to 42 food pantries across the region.

The awarding of the grants comes in response to increased hardships and growing levels of food insecurity for children and families during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the coronavirus has taught us anything over the past year, it’s this certainty: it’s difficult to heal a broken spirit if the family and the children are hungry,” said Glenn Poshard. “We have never before witnessed food insecurity at this level.

The founders of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, Jo and Glenn Poshard, joined with representatives from food pantries in the region for a virtual press conference held Friday, Feb. 19, on Zoom.

“Our mission as a foundation is to help abused, abandoned and neglected children in the southern counties in Illinois,” said Jo Poshard. “We try to fill the gaps for these children when traditional funding doesn’t allow.”

“We know so many families are at great risk right now. Many of them are hanging on by a thread. That’s due in part to the isolation we are all experiencing,” Jo Poshard continued.

“Unemployment, food insecurity and lack of support – all can create great mental health issues in children and families.”

“We are so thankful to have the dedicated workers in our food banks and our social service agencies who combine their efforts in bringing healing to the whole child,” said Glenn Poshard.

“To the extent that our foundation can be a part of that healing process for both the body and the spirit, we are grateful.”

Since 1999, the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children has funded projects and given resources to organizations throughout 23 counties in Southern Illinois.

With the most recent awarding of grant funds, the Poshard Foundation will have distributed nearly $175,000 to area food banks since the start of the pandemic.

Included in the 42 food pantries receiving funds from this most recent distribution of funds are Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries food pantry in Mounds, the Daystar Community Program in Cairo, God’s Pantry in Olmsted, Jesus es el Senor United Methodist Church food pantry in Cobden, the Loaves and Fishes program at the United Methodist Church in Anna, the Salem Lutheran Church food pantry in Jonesboro and Shawnee Development Council Inc. in Karnak (the agency operates a food pantry in Union County).