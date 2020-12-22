Poshard Foundation distributes toys to children in Southern Illinois region

For three days starting on Dec. 9, the Poshard Foundation distributed over 2,000 new toys and gifts to abused, abandoned, and neglected children throughout the area.

Representatives from social service agencies from Cairo to Centralia visited the Poshard Foundation on the campus of John A. Logan College in Carterville to select new toys for the children they serve.

For the fifth year, Richard Clark and Tri-State Business Equipment in Harrisburg partnered with the Foundation to provide gifts to Southern Illinois’ most vulnerable children.

In addition to Clark and Tri-State Business, the foundation received funding of $5,000 from Ameren Illinois.

“We want to thank Richard Clark for his continued partnership and the generous contribution from Ameren Illinois,” said Jo Poshard of the foundation.

“We also received support from Hangin’ by a Thread, BlueCross BlueShield, Modern Woodman of America, and several individual donors that make this event possible, and we can’t do it without them.”

Poshard added that COVID-19 had devastated many families in the region.

“Caseworkers have identified the children receiving these gifts in the agencies that work with our foundation, and as you know, this year has been particularly difficult for families,” said Poshard. “These children were not on anyone’s Christmas list, but they are now.”

To learn more about the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, visit www.poshardfoundation.org.