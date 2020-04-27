Poshard Foundation receives COVID-19 Response Fund grant

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children has been awarded a $300,000 grant by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

Combined with the foundation’s annual spring grants of $100,000, a total of $400,000 will be distributed to the most vulnerable children and families in Southern Illinois.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was created for the purpose of disbursing funds to nonprofit organizations serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Poshard Foundation will work to serve children and their families in 23 Southern Illinois counties through a network of 34 different agencies.

In addition, the Poshard Foundation annual grants traditionally given in April in recognition of State and National Child Abuse Awareness will also be dispersed.

“We are so grateful for the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund support,” Jo Poshard said in a news release.

“This will enable us to help thousands of children in our area in a very quick time frame.

“Our network of organizations is in the process of identifying the children with the greatest needs.

“The entire $400,000 will be spent on needs to include nutritional food, medical care, basic supplies, family self-care, behavioral and mental health services and other therapeutic necessities for these children.”

Glenn Poshard emphasized that children and their families are struggling to survive.

“Many of these children come from families of minimum wage earners who are now completely out of work.

“They don’t have sufficient food and normally have to use the hospital emergency room for medical care which is nearly impossible with the coronavirus spread.

“Since schools have been closed, the children have been basically cut off from counselors, and counselors cannot visit their homes. These children are desperately struggling and need us now more than ever.”

“In order to move these resources to the children as quickly as possible through the network of social service agencies, our Foundation has been assisted greatly by the IL-HEALS PARTNERS, Egyptian Health Department, The Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, as well as Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine,” said Jo Poshard. “We are beyond grateful for their support.”

For over 20 years, Glenn and Jo Poshard, with the help of dedicated volunteers, have raised millions of dollars to support abused, abandoned and neglected children in Southern Illinois.

No one in the organization receives a salary or expenses, and John A. Logan College in Carterville provides office space for the foundation.

All funds received go directly to support the children. The foundation supports a network of over 30 social service organizations and numerous food banks across Southern Illinois.

The following network of agencies and organizations will be participating in the distribution of these resources to children and families:

Baptist Children’s Home, Carmi; Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois; Cairo Women’s Shelter, Caritas Family Solutions, Carterville; Caritas Family Solutions, Mt. Vernon.

CASA of Franklin and Hamilton Counties; CASA of Jefferson County; CASA of Saline County; CASA of Williamson County; Centerstone; Children’s Home and Aid, Herrin.

Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, Anna; Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado; Family Counseling Center, Golconda; Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois.

Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center; Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health Service; Hoyleton Youth & Family Services; Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Southern Region.

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, Marion; Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Ministry; Perry County Counseling; Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center.

Pregnancy Matters, Carbondale and Marion; Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless; Southern Seven Health Department, Ullin; Spero Family Services, Mt. Vernon and Murphysboro; Stress and Trauma Treatment Center Inc., Eldorado.

The Amy Center, Mt. Vernon; The Guardian Center, Carmi; The Night’s Shield, West Frankfort; The Women’s Center, Carbondale; Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center, Anna; Union County Counseling.