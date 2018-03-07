Poshard receives public service award

Glenn Poshard received a standing ovation Monday night, June 25, when he was honored by a large crowd attending the 16th annual Paul Simon Public Service Award Dinner to benefit the Illinois Hunger Coalition.

The event was held on St. Ignatius College Preparatory School campus in Chicago.

Persons from all walks of life, and representing both major political parties, attended the event.

Former Illinois Republican Senate leader Christine Radogno and Illinois Rep. William Davis, D-Harvey, a 1989 graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, were among those in attendance.

“I have so much respect for Glenn Poshard,” Davis said. “I’m happy to just be in the same room with him. His life represents the type of life I’d like to live and someday be remembered for.”

Mary Ellen Warren, director of the Southern Illinois office of the Illinois Hunger Coalition, introduced Poshard.

Poshard is a member of the John A. Logan College Board of Trustees. He co-founded the Poshard Foundation, which has an office at the college. The other co-founder, Poshard’s wife, Jo, was also in attendance to see her husband honored.

Poshard was greeted as he entered the awards dinner by a number of other dignitaries, including David Cahill, owner of Cahill Builders in Chicago and M.K. Pritzker, wife of Democratic gubernatorial candidate JB Pritzker, who later sat next to Poshard at his table.

Many other state representatives and state senators were also in attendance.

Poshard’s work to address the hunger situation in Illinois was praised by Diane Doherty, executive director of the Illinois Hunger Coalition; the Rev. William Vanecko of St. Columbanus Catholic Church; and James Houlihan, former assessor for Cook County, before Warren took the stage and the microphone to talk about Poshard’s importance to Southern Illinois.

“To be able to tell you everything he has done for Southern Illinois would be impossible,” Warren said. “Those who live in Southern Illinois understand what I’m saying. He is the living example of integrity.”

The crowd then erupted in applause and stood as Poshard took the stage and accepted a plaque from Warren.

In true Poshard fashion, he then gave a rousing speech which highlighted the needs of Southern Illinois.

He made a passionate appeal to those in the crowd to understand the difficulties faced by those in poverty in the southern part of the state.

Also recognized at the event for work they have done were Davis, Radogno, and State Rep. Michelle Mussman.

(Editor’s note: the accompanying story originally appeared on the John A. Logan College website.)