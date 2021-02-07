Positive COVID-19 Cases Rise Exponentially in the Southern Seven Region

The Southern Seven Health Department has reported 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region and 11 newly recovered cases.

That marks more than a 200% increase over last week’s case count.

“This is troubling news for our region,” said Nathan Ryder, Community Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department. “We know that our neighbors in Missouri are struggling with the Delta variant of COVID-19 currently exploding in their state. We are worried about the spillover effect we may begin to see with the large amounts of people in the S7 region who haven’t gotten themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 yet.”

Southern Seven reports 36,562 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the seven county region since vaccine first arrived on December 16, 2020. The average of individuals totally vaccinated in the region is 25.87%.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19, you’re putting yourself at high risk with the more contagious and severe Delta variant of COVID that is spreading rapidly,” said Ryder. “The three vaccines we currently have access to are showing they’re very effective at protecting you and helping to slow the spread of this and other COVID variants. We have plenty of vaccine available at S7HD. Now is the time to schedule yourself to get vaccinated before we see a potential surge.”

In neighboring southern Missouri, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has started spreading exponentially in areas with low amounts of the population totally vaccinated. Four out of the seven counties in the Southern Illinois region have the lowest vaccination rates in Illinois, with less than 25% totally vaccinated for COVID-19. Those counties include Hardin (24.6% totally vaccinated), Pope (23%), Pulaski (22%), and Alexander (14.5%). Residents in all the S7 counties are urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Individuals may still contact the Southern Seven administrative office for assistance with scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at their county’s health clinic by calling (618) 634-2297.

The state of Illinois has also launched a toll-free vaccine appointment call center open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight at (833) 621-1284.

Residents in the seven county region can also schedule themselves for COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine registration system online at covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.

The Southern Seven Health Department covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union counties.

For questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org.