Positive West Nile test in Jackson County

Fri, 08/09/2024 - 5:11pm admin

Routine mosquito testing has identified the first batch of mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Jackson County in 2024. 

The Jackson County Health Department reported in a news release that the mosquitoes were collected Aug. 2 near Murphysboro.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. 

One out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience illness, with symptoms such as fever, nausea, headache and body aches within three to 14 days of the bite.
In rare cases, illness such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and even death, are possible.

Public health officials note that individuals can reduce their risk of West Nile illness and other mosquito-borne diseases by practicing the three "R's": reduce, repel, report.

