Shawnee Community College recently announced the resignation of college board of trustees member Chris Boyd of Anna.

The college said in a news release that Boyd will continue to serve as the board’s vice chairman until Dec. 31.

The board is accepting applications from community members who may be interested in filling the post and serving on the board.

Letters of interest and a resume can be submitted to  Shawnee Community College, c/o Dr. Manul Goins.

For more information, contact Dr. Tim Bellamey, the president of the college, at 618-634-3221 or the college’s human resources director, Emily Forthman, at 618-634-3223. 

