Powderpuff Football Game slated at A-J

Wed, 10/12/2016 - 9:22am admin

The second annual Powderpuff Football Game for Breast Cancer is set for Oct. 15 at the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football field at 7 p.m. The cost to attend is $2 per person.

The A-J junior and sophomore girls will play the senior girls at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play a faculty team immediately following the first game.

All proceeds from the event will go to a local individual in the community who is fighting breast cancer. The recipient of the money which is raised has not yet been determined.

