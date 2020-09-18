POW/MIA ceremony, fish fry Xtreme Bar Bingo set at VFW

A POW/MIA ceremony, a fish fry and Xtreme Bar Bingo are planned at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455. The post is located at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Fish Fry

The post plans to serve a monthly fish fry on Friday, Sept. 18. Serving starts at 5 p.m.

The menu will include fish, potato salad, slaw and a pickle for a donation of $10.

POW/MIA Ceremony, Music

A short POW/MIA ceremony is planned at 7 p.m. Friday.

Johnathan Len is scheduled to be at the post to play music during the evening. The music will be presented outside. Everyone is invited to bring their lawn chairs for music under the stars.

Social distancing will be set up.

Xtreme Bar Bingo

Xtreme Bar Bingo is scheduled at 7 p.m. each Monday.

It will be held in the back hall at the post to allow for 50 people to attend and still social distance.

The back hall and the kitchen are scheduled to be open starting at 5:30 p.m. and food will be available.

Only 50 people will be allowed to attend at this time. For more information, call 833-7737.