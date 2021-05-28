Preliminary totals show 13,383 turkeys harvested during spring season

Turkey hunters harvested a preliminary statewide total of 13,383 wild turkeys during the 2021 Illinois spring turkey season.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reported that this year’s preliminary harvest total compares with the 2020 statewide turkey harvest of 15,831.

The statewide preliminary total includes the 2021 youth turkey season harvest of 1,283 birds, which compares with the 2020 youth harvest of 1,733 turkeys (the record for youth season harvest).

The statewide record total harvest for the spring turkey season was set in 2006, when 16,569 turkeys were harvested.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

The 2021 season dates were April 5 through May 6 in the South Zone and April 12 through May 13 in the North Zone.

The youth spring turkey season was March 27-28 and April 3-4 statewide.

The top five counties for spring wild turkey harvest in 2021 were Jefferson (421), Pike (353), Jo Daviess (352), Marion (332) and Wayne (298).

Hunters in Union County harvested 256 turkeys in 2021, which was down from 311 in 2020.

Harvest totals from neighboring counties include:

Alexander County: 150 in 2021, compared to 142 in 2020.

Massac County: 96 in 2021, compared to 98 in 2020.

Pulaski County: 110 in 2021, compared to 122 in 2020.

Jackson County: 276 in 2021, compared to 329 in 2020.

Johnson County: 219 in 2021, compared to 197 in 2020.

Williamson County: 283 in 2021, compared to 284 in 2020.