Preparedness, safety holiday gift ideas shared

With the holiday season in full swing, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, IEMA, and local emergency management agencies are offering tips to help people stay safe now and into 2018.

IEMA offered several ideas for preparedness and safety gifts, including the following:

A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, weather alert radio with battery backup, a tone-alert feature and Specific Area Message Encoding, SAME, technology.

A flashlight with extra batteries.

A first aid kit with sterile bandages and gauze pads in assorted sizes, antiseptic, latex gloves, tweezers, scissors, soap and moistened towelettes and thermometer.

A home emergency preparedness kit stocked with a three-day supply of bottled water and non-perishable food, battery-powered radio, weather radio and flashlights with extra batteries, first aid kit, shut-off wrench (to turn off household gas and water), manual can opener and fire extinguisher.

A vehicle preparedness kit stocked with a flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, water and non-perishable snacks, blankets, windshield scraper and brush, booster cables, sack of sand or kitty litter, tool kit and shovel.

A smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

Most preparedness gift items can be found at hardware and department stores, IEMA noted.

The agency advised that candles and strings of colored lights create a festive holiday atmosphere, but it’s important to be careful when using them.

Candles should never be left unattended and should be placed on stable furniture in fire-safe holders that will catch dripping wax.

Holiday lights and electrical decorations should bear the name of an independent testing lab to prove they were safety tested.