Prescription controlled substances issue declared serious public health, safety crisis

The Union County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution which addresses concerns about a public health and safety crisis.

The resolution was approved at a regular meeting of the county board which was held Friday morning, Sept. 8. The meeting was at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The commissioners approved a resolution which was presented by Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds.

The resolution formally declares that “the unlawful distribution of prescription controlled substances has created a public nuisance and a serious public health and safety crisis for the citizens of Union County.”

In June, Edmonds filed a lawsuit against five prescription opioid manufacturers and their related companies.

The lawsuit alleges that the pharmaceutical companies made numerous misrepresentations about the risks, benefits and adverse effects of opioids for the purpose of increasing profits.

The state’s attorney said at Friday’s county board meeting that further legal action related to the opioid crisis was being prepared.

Edmonds said that the resolution approved by the county board helps to support the legal action.

He said that the prescription controlled substances crisis continues to have a major health, societal and financial impact on the people of Union County.