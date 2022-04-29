Home / Home

Prescription drug disposal to be offered at Anna event

Fri, 04/29/2022 - 4:27pm admin

The Anna Police Department is planning to offer a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

The police department will be a local drop off location for prescription drugs. The department is located at 201 E. Vienna St. in Anna.

Anna Police Department officers are scheduled to be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 to collect no longer needed prescribed medications. 

With the event on Saturday, the police department is offering the community an opportunity to dispose of prescription drugs which are no longer needed in a safe, convenient and responsible way.

The police department will be offering the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event in a partnership with the Diversion Control Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, DEA.

The police department noted the DEA prefers that glass containers, liquids or syringes not be brought. Any other medication prescribed by a physician should be accepted. 

In addition to offering a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, the event is designed to educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here