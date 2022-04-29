Prescription drug disposal to be offered at Anna event

The Anna Police Department is planning to offer a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30.

The police department will be a local drop off location for prescription drugs. The department is located at 201 E. Vienna St. in Anna.

Anna Police Department officers are scheduled to be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 to collect no longer needed prescribed medications.

With the event on Saturday, the police department is offering the community an opportunity to dispose of prescription drugs which are no longer needed in a safe, convenient and responsible way.

The police department will be offering the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event in a partnership with the Diversion Control Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, DEA.

The police department noted the DEA prefers that glass containers, liquids or syringes not be brought. Any other medication prescribed by a physician should be accepted.

In addition to offering a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, the event is designed to educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications.