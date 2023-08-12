Primary election filing ends

Filing of nominating petitions for the 2024 primary election in Union County ended Monday, Dec. 4.

Candidates filed their nominating petitions at the Union County clerk’s office. The office is at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The primary election is set for March 19, 2024. Next year’s general election is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Five county offices are slated to be on the ballot in 2024.

The offices which will be on the ballot, and those who filed, include:

Union County circuit clerk: Keri Clark filed. Clark is the incumbent.

Union County state’s attorney: Tyler Tripp and Hillary Hines-Holl filed. Tripp is the incumbent. (Note: in last week’s paper, the name of Hillary Hines-Holl was spelled incorrectly; the editor erred.)

Union County coroner: Jon Shaffer filed. Shaffer is the incumbent.

Two seats on the five-member Union County Board of Commissioners, including:

Seat D: Max Miller and Gary Dahmer filed. Miller is the incumbent.

Seat A: Kent Pitts filed. Pitts is the incumbent.

All of the candidates who filed nominating petitions are Republicans.