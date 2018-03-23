Primary election held Tuesday in county

Tuesday, March 20, was primary election day in Union County.

Voters decided races which involved Republican Party, Democratic Party and Green Party candidates who were on the ballot.

The winners in the primary election will advance to November's general election.

A total of 3,187 votes were cast Tuesday in Union County.

Here's a look at unofficial results from primary election voting in Union County:

Democratic Party

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor: JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton 929. Chris Kennedy and Ra Joy 196. Daniel Biss and Litesa E. Wallace 185. Bob Daiber and Jonathon W. Todd 21. Tio Hardiman and Patricia Avery 8. Robert Marshall and Dennis Cole 39.

For Attorney General: Pat Quinn 651. Renato Mariotti 140. Scott Drury 98. Nancy Rotering 92. Kwame Raoul 117. Jesse Ruiz 46. Sharon Fairley 68. Aaron Goldstein 51.

For Secretary of State: Jesse White 1,286.

For Comptroller: Susana A. Mendoza 1,218.

For Treasurer: Michael W. Frerichs 1,172.

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District: Brendan Kelly 992. David Bequette 251.

For State Central Committeewoman, 12th Congressional District: Kathy West 1,127.

For State Central Committeeman, 12th Congressional District: Jerry F. Costello 1,222.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 115th Representative District: Marsha Griffin 701. Tamiko "T.C." Mueller 249.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 118th District: Natalie Phelps Finnie 348.

For Union County Clerk: Terry Bartruff 1,207.

For Union County Treasurer: John L. Hughey 1,171.

For Union County Sheriff: Scott Harvel 1,300.

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union Counties): Cheryl R. Graff 1,136.

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson Counties): Lorie Lakso Lequatte 0.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat A (six-year term): Tina Waller 1,197.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat D (six-year term): Thomas Sadowski, 1,075.

For County Commissioner to serve an unexpired four-year term, Seat C: Kevin L. Starr 1,068.

For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Richard P. Goldenhersh): Kevin T. Hoerner 1,015.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. James R. Moore): Jason A. Olson 1,011.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mark H. Clarke): Tyler R. Edmonds 1,206.

Republican Party

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor: Bruce Rauner and Evelyn Sanguinetti 803. Jeannie Ives and Rich Morthland 856.

For Attorney General: Erika Harold 692. Gary Grasso 714.

For Secretary of State: Jason Helland, 1,295.

For Comptroller: Darlene Senger 1,277.

For Treasurer: Jim Dodge 1,263.

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District: Mike Bost 1,525. Preston Nelson 178.

For State Senator, 59th Legislative District: Dale Fowler 534.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 115th Representative District: Terri Bryant 460. Paul Jacobs 579.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 118th Representative District: Patrick Windhorst 275. Samuel K. Stratemeyer 212. Wes Sherrod 96.

For Union County Clerk: Lance M. Meisheimer 1,387.

For Union County Treasurer: Leigh Burns 694. Monica L. Russell 210. Gary C. Dahmer 333. LaShonna Pinnon-Loveless 396.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat A (six-year term): Kent L. Pitts 1,322.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat D (six-year term): Max Miller 1,332.

For Union County Commissioner to serve an unexpired four-year term, Seat C: Alex Foeller 1,288.

For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial District (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Richard P. Goldenhersh): David K. Overstreet 1,249.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. James R. Moore): Carey C. Gill 1,198.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mark H. Clarke): Amanda Byassee Gott 1,242.

Green Party

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District: Randy Auxier 1.