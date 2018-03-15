Primary election set Tuesday, March 20

Tuesday, March 20, is primary election day in Union County.

Voters will decide races which involve Republican Party, Democratic Party and Green Party candidates who are on the ballot.

Polling places in Union County are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

The winners in the primary election will advance to November’s general election.

Here’s a look at Union County’s primary election ballot:

Republican Party

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor:

Bruce Rauner and Evelyn Sanguinetti. Jeannie Ives and Rich Morthland.

For Attorney General:

Erika Harold. Gary Grasso.

For Secretary of State:

Jason Helland.

For Comptroller:

Darlene Senger.

For Treasurer:

Jim Dodge.

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District:

Mike Bost. Preston Nelson.

For State Senator, 59th Legislative District:

Dale Fowler.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 115th Representative District:

Terri Bryant. Paul Jacobs.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat D (six-year term):

Max Miller.

For Union County Commissioner to serve an unexpired four-year term, Seat C:

Alex Foeller.

For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial District (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Richard P. Goldenhersh)

David K. Overstreet.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. James R. Moore):

Carey C. Gill.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mark H. Clarke):

Amanda Byassee Gott.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 118th Representative District:

Patrick Windhorst. Samuel K. Stratemeyer. Wes Sherrod.

For Union County Clerk:

Lance M. Meisheimer.

For Union County Treasurer:

Leigh Burns. Monica L. Russell. Gary C. Dahmer. LaShonna Pinnon-Loveless.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat A (six-year term):

Kent L. Pitts.

Democratic Party

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor:

JB Pritzker and Juliana Stratton. Chris Kennedy and Ra Joy. Daniel Biss and Litesa E. Wallace. Bob Daiber and Jonathon W. Todd. Tio Hardiman and Patricia Avery. Robert Marshall and Dennis Cole.

For Attorney General:

Pat Quinn. Renato Mariotti. Scott Drury. Nancy Rotering. Kwame Raoul. Jesse Ruiz. Sharon Fairley. Aaron Goldstein.

For Secretary of State:

Jesse White.

For Comptroller:

Susana A. Mendoza.

For Treasurer:

Michael W. Frerichs.

For Union County Sheriff:

Scott Harvel.

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Alexander, Jackson, Perry, Pulaski and Union Counties):

Cheryl R. Graff.

For Regional Superintendent of Schools (Franklin, Johnson, Massac and Williamson Counties):

Lorie Lakso Lequatte.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat A (six-year term):

Tina Waller.

For Union County Commissioner, Seat D (six-year term): Thomas Sadowski.

For County Commissioner to serve an unexpired four-year term, Seat C:

Kevin L. Starr.

For Judge of the Appellate Court, Fifth Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Richard P. Goldenhersh):

Kevin T. Hoerner.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. James R. Moore): Jason A. Olson.

For Judge of the Circuit Court, First Judicial Circuit (to fill the vacancy of the Hon. Mark H. Clarke):

Tyler R. Edmonds.

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District:

Brendan Kelly. David Bequette.

For State Central Committeewoman, 12th Congressional District:

Kathy West.

For State Central Committeeman, 12th Congressional District:

Jerry F. Costello.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 115th Representative District:

Marsha Griffin. Tamiko “T.C.” Mueller.

For Representative in the Illinois General Assembly, 118th District:

Natalie Phelps Finnie.

For Union County Clerk:

Terry Bartruff.

For Union County Treasurer

John L. Hughey.

Green Party

For Representative in Congress, 12th Congressional District:

Randy Auxier.