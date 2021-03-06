Program to offer no-cost health care services in region

A partnership involving multiple agencies is scheduled to bring no-cost medical, dental and optical care to Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri from June 11 through June 25.

Operation Healthy Delta, an Innovative Readiness Training, IRT, program, will be offered through a partnership involving the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Military’s Reserve Forces, the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corporation, DAEOC, along with Shawnee Development Council Inc., which serves the Southern Illinois area.

Those involved with the partnership said that uninsured or underinsured residents in need of quality health care can seek treatment at any location.

School physicals will also be provided at no cost to students.

No proof of insurance or identification is required for treatment.

Patients will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

The locations are listed below and include the hours of operation for all three sites:

Massac County High School, 2841 Old Marion Rd., Metropolis.

Miner Baptist Church, 416 State Highway H, Sikeston, Mo.

Eastwood United Methodist Church, 512 Ward Ave., Caruthersville, Mo.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 601 Ward Ave., Caruthersville, Mo.

Hours of operation for the program follow:

June 15, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 16, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 17, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20, noon to 5 p.m. June 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The goal of the IRT program is to improve military readiness by providing trained military medical personnel with in-field emergency response training while simultaneously providing quality health care services to individuals throughout the area.

By utilizing their extensive resources, the military is able to meet some of the area’s most urgent health needs during the medical mission.

More information about the program is available online at www.IRT.defense.gov.

For Illinois specific information, call 618-634-2201.

For Missouri specific information, call 573-838-7392 or email hr@daeoc.com.