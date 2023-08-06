Program to offer no-cost health, medical services

No-cost health and medical services will be offered through an upcoming program which is scheduled in Union County and Southeast Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Defense is planning to offer Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training clinics June 11-20 in Anna, Sikeston, Mo., and Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The clinics are being offered through a partnership which involves the Shawnee Development Council, DAEOC in Southeast Missouri and the South Central Missouri Community Action Agency.

Medical, dental, optical, physical therapy and emotional wellness services will be offered to residents (ages 2 and up) who are uninsured, underinsured or in need of quality care at no cost to the patient.

No proof of insurance, income verification or identification is needed.

A clinic is planned at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, which is located at 608 S. Main St. in Anna.

The following hours of operation are scheduled:

June 11-12, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 13, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 14, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 15, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 16, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

June 17, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 18, no service. June 19, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 20, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The following services will be available:

Basic medical, wellness exams and school physicals.

Dental exams, extractions, fillings and sealants.

Optical exams and single-vision prescription eyeglasses.

Emotional stability life coach.

Exercise performance, mobility and motion improvement, injury management.