Program offered for children who have lost loved one, friend

For the past 14 years, Lourdes Hospice in Paducah has offered Camp Robin.

The day camp program provides support and counseling to children affected by the loss of a loved one or friend.

This year’s camp is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Heartland Church in Paducah. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m.

Camp Robin offers therapeutic activities in a fun, safe environment to help children ages 4-17 to deal with grief.

The camp is offered free to children and their parents or guardians living in Western Kentucky and Southern Illinois.

The camp will feature Animal Tales, pet therapy with LOAL dogs and Cassidy’s Cause horses, a free lunch, arts and crafts, story and letter writing time and a memorial ceremony with a balloon send-off at 1:45 p.m. to end the day.

Sessions available for parents or guardians that will be offered include “How to Help Yourself” and “Helping Children Grieve.”

Camp Robin was named to honor a Lourdes Hospice patient who died in the fall of 2005 at the age of 13.

For registration information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, contact Shannah Poindexter at 270-415-3636 or spoindexter@mercy.com, stop by Lourdes Hospice at 911 Joe Clifton Dr. in Paducah or register online at www.mercy.com/camprobin.