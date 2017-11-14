Program provides nearly 100,000 meals

A large number of Illinois 4-H members from the southern five counties of Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union counties were on the campus of Shawnee Community College near Ullin in early November – all working to end hunger in Southern Illinois.

The young people were joined by many community residents, including Shawnee Community College president Dr. Peggy Bradford.

The local 4-H group was part of a larger program sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension program which provides 4-H programs in every county in Illinois.

The group worked from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, packaging approximately 100,000 meals in the Shawnee Community College gym and cafeteria.

The meals will stay in the southernmost five counties of Illinois to help eradicate hunger in our local communities.

The meal packets were scheduled to be distributed to numerous local food pantries and school backpack programs to assist in serving local families in need.

In addition to the meal packets, the 4-H group provided recipes that would allow the meals (which are rice based) to be used as a main course by adding meat or additional vegetables.

Speaking on behalf of the college Bradford said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to open our campus to organizations like the University of Illinois Extension and the Illinois 4-H program.

“These types of partnerships allow us to work with our local area leaders to help ensure the long-term success of our communities and their residents. We expect the impact of this event will be far-reaching in our area.”