Program scheduled at SIU to focus on achieving dreams

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 3:00pm admin

To help people take the first step in clarifying their dreams and goals, Southern Illinois University Carbondale plans to sponsor the BIG Dream Gathering with author Mitch Matthews.

The BIG Dream Gathering is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 in Ballrooms C and D of the SIU Student Center. 

Students, faculty, staff and community members are welcome to attend the free event.

Registration kicks off at 6:15 p.m. Those who arrive early will receive a free copy of Matthews’ bestselling book, “Ignite.”

Matthews, a best-selling author, success coach and motivational speaker, initiated the “BIG Dream Gathering” in 2006 and said that since that time, thousands of dreams have been launched. 

The evening kicks off with a keynote presentation by Matthews, co-founder of the initiative.

He encourages people to give thought to what their dreams and goals are and to write them down, clarifying things in their own minds. 

Matthews will share four key strategies for setting goals and building plans to help you achieve them.

With support from SIU and American Family Insurance, the university’s Student Programming Council and Saluki Cents Financial Literacy Team are sponsoring the BIG Dream Gathering.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

