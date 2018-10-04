Program slated to feature Johnson County Fair history

The Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society plans to meet Sunday, April 15, at the Vienna Public Library.

The library is located on the south side of the public square in Vienna. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

A program about the Johnson County Fair is scheduled to be presented.

From the 1895 time period through the early 1960s, the Johnson County Fair was an annual event in Vienna at the old “fair grounds” located on north 6th Street in Vienna.

People from all over the county came to the fair for entertainment, socializing and to participate in the agricultural activities, to see the horse racing and for the children to ride the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round.

A discussion will be presented and pictures shown of past fair activities.

For those who attend the program, an artifact from past fairs will be given to each person.

For those who may have a memory to share about the Johnson County fairs, time will be provided for them to tell their story.

For more information about the program, or the activities of the society, call 618-771-6877.