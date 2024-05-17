Project updates, unsafe property, employment agreements discussed

Project updates, concerns about an unsafe property and employment agreements were among the items on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Thursday evening, May 9, at Anna City Hall.

Two residents of the neighborhood voiced their concerns to city officials about a burned house in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street. The residents said the house needs to be removed.

Mayor Steve Hartline welcomed the concerns which were voiced by the residents and agreed that action needed to be taken as soon as possible.

The mayor noted that the city is in the process of updating its ordinance which addresses such matters. The house on East Chestnut Street is one of several public nuisance structures which the city is working to address.

Work is expected to start in June on a water system improvement project. The work is expected to lead to some intermittent service interruptions and boil water orders.

Work is progressing on the installation of awnings on storefronts along South Main Street in the downtown Anna area.

The council authorized and approved employment agreements with Dori Bigler as city administrator and Gary Dahmer as public works manager.

The council approved an agreement with Brad Dawson to present a fireworks display on July 4.