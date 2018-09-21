Property fraud alert service offered through Union County clerk’s office

Union County Clerk Vonda Benefield reports that her office is offering consumer property protection alerts.

The free service alerts property owners and homeowners about potential fraud.

Benefield said the service is offered through Property Fraud Alert.

Property Fraud Alert is an online subscription service which is offered to members of the public.

The service allows property owners to have their name monitored within the clerk’s office in order to track possible fraudulent recordings which affect their property.

The threat of mortgage fraud and identity theft crimes continues to rise. All too often, victims of these types of fraudulent activities are unaware that their homes or identity have been stolen.

While Property Fraud Alert does not prevent fraud from happening, it does provide an early warning system for property owners to take appropriate actions should they determine possible fraudulent activity has taken place.

A common property fraud scenario involves a criminal filing a bogus deed, making it appear that the actual owner had transferred ownership of a parcel to someone else.

The criminal then takes that deed to a bank, fraudulently obtains a mortage and then disappears with a large amount of money.

While it can happen to anyone, perpetrators of property fraud often prey on the elderly, people in long-term care facilities, absentee property owners and owners who spend large parts of the year out of town.

With Property Fraud Alert, subscribers will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the clerk’s office.

When subscribing to the service, the subscriber will have the option to choose one of the following notification methods: email or a telephone call.

Information about Property Fraud Alert can be found online at www.propertyfraudalert.com or by calling 800-728-3858.