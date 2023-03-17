Home / Home

Property taxes, animal control discussed at board meeting

Fri, 03/17/2023 - 5:49pm admin

An update about property taxes and an animal control project were shared at last Friday morning’s regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners. 

The meeting was Friday morning at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The county is planning to advertise a request for qualifications for architectural/engineering services in conjunction with plans for the development of a new animal control shelter. 

Qualifications are to be submitted by 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, to the Union County clerk. The county’s current animal control shelter is located along Kaolin Road, between Anna and Cobden.

The county’s animal control program administrator, Katelan Webb, was praised at Friday morning’s meeting for work she had done to round up and return three horses which had gotten loose recently in the Buncombe area. Webb rode one of the horses bareback as part of the effort.

“We’ve got a good staff,” commissioner Kent Pitts said about the animal control program.

Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer said it is hoped that this year’s property tax bills will be ready for mailing by June. 

Reappointments of Larry Hale, Rick Lingle and Greg Robertson to the Alto Pass Water District Board were approved at Friday’s meeting. 

