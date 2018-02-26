Property taxes focus of meeting

The Johnson County and Union County Farm Bureaus plan to host an informational meeting to help area residents to understand their property tax bill.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in the commons area at Vienna High School in Vienna.

The Farm Bureaus invite property owners to attend the meeting to learn about how their property taxes are assessed, how to understand their bill and any changes that may impact the tax bill they receive later this year.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Brenda Matherly, assistant director of local government with the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Matherly plans to discuss the background information about how property taxes are assessed and where tax money goes and also explain the Farmland Assessment Law.

Organizers hope to have county officials available to help answer questions.

The informational meeting is open to everyone. Those who plan to attend were asked to RSVP before Feb. 23.

For more information about the event, contact the Johnson County Farm Bureau at 618-658-2871 or johnsoncountyfb@frontier.com or the Union County Farm Bureau at 618-833-2125 or unionfb@frontier.com.